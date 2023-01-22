HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 0.2 %

ETR:HEI opened at €58.60 ($63.70) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.79. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a one year high of €68.08 ($74.00). The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

