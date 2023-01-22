Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.59 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.40%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

