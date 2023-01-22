Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($67.39) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of HEN3 opened at €65.82 ($71.54) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

