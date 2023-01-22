Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $17.37 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

