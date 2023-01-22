High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 151 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.