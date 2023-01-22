HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

HRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Insider Activity at HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,119,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,765,408.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,764,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,615,476 shares of company stock worth $18,261,342 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 2.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,003,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

