Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Holcim Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $11.34 on Friday. Holcim has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

