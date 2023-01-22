Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,154 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

In related news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $3,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% during the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

