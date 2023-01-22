Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,154 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.
Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $3,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Horizon Acquisition Co. II
Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
