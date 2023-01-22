Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.18

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 5017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 293,852 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 98,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

