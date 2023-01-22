Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,122 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 922.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 233.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 209.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 205.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 210.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 162,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after buying an additional 110,468 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.