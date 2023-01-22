Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.
Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %
INFY opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20.
Institutional Trading of Infosys
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
