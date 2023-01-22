Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

