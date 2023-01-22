Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $211.17. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

