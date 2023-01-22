Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Purchases 12,880 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:DAL opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
