Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Purchases 12,880 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

