Insider Buying: Hydrogen Utopia International P (LON:HUI) Insider Acquires 350,000 Shares of Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International P (LON:HUI – Get Rating) insider Howard White purchased 350,000 shares of Hydrogen Utopia International P stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($68,334.35).

Hydrogen Utopia International P Stock Performance

Shares of LON HUI opened at GBX 15.67 ($0.19) on Friday. Hydrogen Utopia International P has a 1 year low of GBX 15.35 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.25 ($0.21).

