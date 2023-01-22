Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) COO Sells $187,667.50 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $187,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SOVO opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.83.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
SOVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
