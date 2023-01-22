Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$224.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$197.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$161.12 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$195.65.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.