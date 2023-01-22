Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$224.18.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Shares of IFC opened at C$197.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$161.12 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$195.65.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.