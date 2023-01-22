Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.49. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 186 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,541,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

