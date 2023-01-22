Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $10.56 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Interface Cuts Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $327.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TILE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading

