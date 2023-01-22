Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.27

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 20893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

