Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.9 %

INVH stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.