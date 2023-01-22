Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.9 %
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
