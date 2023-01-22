Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

