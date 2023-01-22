IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.15. IonQ shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 39,591 shares.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $859.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,158.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in IonQ by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

