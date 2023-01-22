IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 61,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,638.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 10,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 51,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,907.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 428,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 407,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 5.3 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.