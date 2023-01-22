iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,817 shares.The stock last traded at $108.20 and had previously closed at $108.42.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.