iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,120,427 shares.The stock last traded at $49.17 and had previously closed at $49.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,775 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

