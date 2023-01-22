iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,893,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 315,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 165,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 310.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 107,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.42 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.