iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 29,050.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

