iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,065,608 shares.The stock last traded at $59.27 and had previously closed at $59.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

