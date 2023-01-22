iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,033 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $105.31.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
