IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,066. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISEE opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

