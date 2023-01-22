IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,066. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio Price Performance
Shares of ISEE opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.33.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.