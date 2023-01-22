Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 154.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 82.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBL opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,422 shares of company stock worth $16,581,575 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

