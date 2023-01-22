Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jabil were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Jabil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Jabil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,581,575 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

