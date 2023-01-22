James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,585 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

