Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

TCPC stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 37.97, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

