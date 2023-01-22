JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 865,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBGS shares. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBGS opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 225.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

