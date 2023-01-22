JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $55.55

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.55, but opened at $58.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 2,049 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -246.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,894,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

