Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.08. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 15,767 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. Barclays dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,831 shares of company stock worth $710,337 over the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% during the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 441,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at $14,482,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

