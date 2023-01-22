Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,462 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $211,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 89,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,886 shares of company stock worth $48,550,549. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

