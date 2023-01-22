Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,886 shares of company stock valued at $48,550,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

