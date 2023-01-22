JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €49.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

HEI opened at €58.60 ($63.70) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.79. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a 1 year high of €68.08 ($74.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

