JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 780

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 725 ($8.85) to GBX 780 ($9.52) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.92) to GBX 683 ($8.33) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 775 ($9.46) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 950 ($11.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.25.

SGPYY stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

