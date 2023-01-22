JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.