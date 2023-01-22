JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Croda International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,044 ($85.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,386.61. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($71.53) and a one year high of GBX 8,304 ($101.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,824.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,812.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

