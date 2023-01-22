JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.
Croda International Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,044 ($85.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,386.61. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($71.53) and a one year high of GBX 8,304 ($101.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,824.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,812.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Croda International Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.