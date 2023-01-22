Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.8 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

See Also

