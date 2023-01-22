Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $327.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

