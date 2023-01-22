KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $53.18 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

