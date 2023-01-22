Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down to $30.23

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.23, but opened at $29.14. Kohl’s shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 14,940 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 226.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,427 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

