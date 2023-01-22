Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.97) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

