K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €22.07 ($23.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €14.62 ($15.89) and a 1-year high of €36.45 ($39.62).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

